Quest just launched its new Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookies. These soft, bakery-style cookies have a strawberry-flavored center topped with a sweet, glazed frosting — the perfect hack to increase consumers’ daily protein intake while satisfying their sweet cravings. The cookies also have less than one gram of sugar and are made with 10 grams of protein.

The Simply Good Foods Co.

www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com