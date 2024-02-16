Grab-and-Go Breakfast Bites

Core-Mark has partnered with OLM Food Solutions to introduce its new Stuffed Bites in two varieties: Apple Pie and Breakfast Bites. Elevating the grab-and-go breakfast and snacking experience, Stuffed Bites are a fusion of flavors stuffed with ingredients and wrapped with an authentic biscuit or pastry dough. Stuffed Bites are a convenient and time-saving option for busy C-store locations. Packaging is available to sell the product in three- and five-pack sizes, catering to individual cravings or shareable snacking occasions.

