Nugget-Shaped Pretzels

OMG! Pretzels bring the customer the only gourmet seasoned sourdough pretzel nuggets on the market today. They offer nine flavors: Sweet & Spicy, Salty Butterscotch, Cheddar Jalapeno, Buffalo, and five other flavors with a light crunch. They come in a 6.5-ounce resealable pouch, which makes them convenient for on-the-go snacking and at home. They are non-GMO, with no artificial ingredients or added sugars, and each flavor is vegan or vegetarian, appealing to many different consumers today.

OMG! Pretzels

www.omgpretzels.com