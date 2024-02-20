Mexican Cuisine-Inspired Corn Chip Twists

General Mills has added a new flavor to its Old El Paso Fiesta Twists line-up. Salsa Verde joins three other flavors (Queso, Zesty Ranch and Cinnamon Churro) to give convenience store shoppers another twist on the crispy and crunchy corn chip snack with full flavors inspired by Tex-Mex cuisine. Like the other varieties, the new variety gives retailers a fun new salty snack in a convenient two-ounce size exclusive to c-stores and ideal for on-the-go snacking. Old El Paso Salsa Verde Fiesta Twists are available now for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com