New Coke Flavor

Coca-Cola has added a new permanent offering to its iconic North American portfolio: Coca-Cola Spiced, which is also available in Zero Sugar. Coca-Cola Spiced blends the iconic taste of Coca-Cola with a burst of refreshing notes from raspberry and spiced flavors, offering an uplifting taste experience unlike any other. Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar are now available in 12-ounce sleek cans, 12-ounce 12 packs, 10-pack mini cans, 20-ounce, five-liter six packs, and two-liter bottles at most national retailers.

The Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com