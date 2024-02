Smartfood has released its new Chocolate Glazed Donut popcorn. Air-popped and with a chocolate-flavored kettle coating, the new release combines everything there is to love about a chocolate-glazed donut in the ultimate sweet, salty and crunchy bite. Smartfood Chocolate Glazed Donut is now available at retailers nationwide in 6.5-ounce bags for $5.19 and two-ounce bags for $2.49.

