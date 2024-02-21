Fruit-Flavored Energy Drink

CELSIUS has launched its newest flavor innovation, CELSIUS Sparkling Raspberry Peach. The newest sparkling flavor offers consumers a refreshing, sweet blend of freshly picked raspberries and juicy ripe peaches. The uplifting combination of sweet, luscious peaches and tangy raspberries will become an instant favorite with each sip, providing a great option for consumers seeking a refreshing energy option. CELSIUS’ new Sparkling Raspberry Peach flavor is now available nationwide.

