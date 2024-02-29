McLane Introduces Emerging Brands Offering

The online marketplace capitalizes on consumer trends to bring up-and-coming brands to c-stores across the country.

McLane recently announced the launch of Emerging Brands — the latest in the company’s expanded offerings for convenience stores, which allows retailers to quickly diversify their product selection with new, innovative and trending brands.

“Consumers today are more conscious than ever about their choices and have come to expect a personalized shopping experience,” said Vito Maurici, McLane’s customer experience officer. “With its flexible model, Emerging Brands provides retailers of any size a best in class, innovative platform to capitalize on the increasing demand for unique products and to tailor their offerings to what their consumers are looking for.”

Research from McKinsey & Co. revealed that one in three shoppers are consciously searching for new brands and products to try. Emerging Brands brings differentiation and variety to retailers by expanding access to local, new-to-market, small-batch and values-driven products, including those not in distribution. Retailers can diversify their product offerings with trending products in popular categories like alternative snacks, salty and sweet snacks and

packaged sweets and candy.

In addition to expanding access to a greater variety of products, Emerging Brands allows retailers to test out new products quickly with low order minimums, rapid processing and warehouse-less drop shipping utilizing the same order and payment methods they use to buy products from McLane’s warehouses.

McLane partnered with Mable to launch the digital marketplace. Using Mable’s technology, retailers can browse intuitively by searching, filtering and sorting products by location, dietary preference, brand values, category and more.

Customers can also add products to their favorites and receive highly personalized order recommendations based on the collection.

“Mable’s partnership with McLane provides a frictionless eCommerce platform that seamlessly connects emerging brands with retailers” said Arik Keller, founder and CEO of Mable. “Our drop ship model and integration with McLane’s product systems allows customers to procure emerging brands the same way they do McLane’s warehouse brands. We’re excited to bring this program to market together.”

McLane offers customizable solutions for retail and restaurant customers from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising, aimed at eliminating barriers of entry for smaller retailers and solving logistical challenges for large chains.

Founded in 1894, McLane Co. Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants and chain restaurants. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 people and delivers to nearly every zip code in the U.S. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.