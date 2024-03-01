Wawa Converts Old Store to Philanthropic Popcorn Production Facility

Wawa partnered with the Eagles Autism Foundation, Popcorn for the People and Nouryon to create jobs for neurodiverse individuals.

Wawa — working alongside the Eagles Autism Foundation, Popcorn for the People and Nouryon — announced the opening of the new Center City production facility that will create new employment opportunities for the neurodiverse community.

The multi-million dollar project was announced by the four investment groups in August 2023 at the Lincoln Financial Field.

In collaboration with the involved partners, Wawa has transformed its former 9th & South Street store into a production facility for Popcorn for the People, a nonprofit dedicated to creating meaningful and sustainable employment for neurodiverse individuals.

The organization will hire and train adults with autism and developmental disabilities to cook, prepare and package popcorn in the new facility, with $1 from every bag sold going towards the Eagles Autism Foundation to help fund future community grants.

As part of the new initiative:

Popcorn for the People will hire and train a dedicated staff of 25 employees at the new facility within the first 6-12 months of operation.

Wawa will provide support through its repurposed store, which will exceed $1.5 million over the next five years.

A newly branded Popcorn for the People community vehicle will travel around the region delivering product to events, creating even more employment opportunities for individuals.

Popcorn for the People will further expand its footprint in and around Lincoln Financial Field.

Popcorn for the People product in Wawa stores will expand from 30 locations to as many as 75 across the greater Philadelphia region.

“This partnership between the Eagles Autism Foundation, Popcorn for the People, Wawa and Nouryon is going to change lives for generations of people in the neurodiverse community,” said Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO, Philadelphia Eagles. “This milestone took a lot of hard work and dedication on the part of so many people who work tirelessly to break down barriers that stand in the way of employment for individuals of all abilities. I am both proud and humbled to be part of this historic moment and hope the success that follows here will inspire others around the world to support neurodiversity in similar ways.”

According to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Labor, at least 85% of individuals on the autism spectrum are unemployed. This rate is the highest among any other disability.

“The Eagles Autism Foundation is proud to partner with organizations that not only believe in our mission but want to actively join us in turning awareness into action,” said Ryan Hammond, executive director, Eagles Autism Foundation. “It was clear from the beginning that all parties involved were aligned in making this happen. The collective effort and teamwork on behalf of everyone has brought us here today and will ultimately lead to new career opportunities for those with neurodiverse backgrounds.”

“For more than 40 years, Wawa has proudly hired neurodiverse individuals through its supported employment program, which has over 500 associates working across its chain,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of store operations, Wawa. “Although the doors closed at our former Wawa store, we’re thrilled to open doors in a new way with opportunities for meaningful employment.”

