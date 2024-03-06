Chocolate Buttercream Icing

Dawn Foods has launched its latest innovation: the Dawn Exceptional European Style Chocolate Buttercreme. This new offering combines premium ingredients with proven product features for an elevated consumer experience. Easy to use and reminiscent of scratch buttercreams, this new European-style Chocolate Buttercreme boasts a decadent, fudgy texture that ensures consistent results every time. Made with real cocoa, its rich, darker chocolate flavor provides an exceptional taste and aroma. Packaged in Dawn’s innovative rounded square pail, this icing is designed for easier handling and storage efficiency, catering to bakeries of all sizes.

Dawn Foods

www.dawnfoods.com