Strawberry Lemonade-Flavored Beverage

Guayakí Yerba Mate has introduced its latest flavor innovation — Berry Lemonade. This summer beverage is a balanced blend of tart lemon and sweet strawberry flavors derived from real fruit juices for a refreshingly low-calorie drink with just 20 calories and two grams of sugar. Guayakí Yerba Mate is brewed with naturally caffeinated leaves from a native species of holly tree, known as Ilex paraguariensis, found deep in the Atlantic Forest of South America. Each can of Berry Lemonade contains 150 milligrams of caffeine. Berry Lemonade is available now at retailers nationwide, ranging from $2.99 to $3.39.

Guayaki

www.guayaki.com