NAG Talks Elections and the C-Store Industry

On March 11 from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m., the 2024 NAG Conference will host a burning issue session that dives into the upcoming elections and how the results can impact businesses.

With state and federal elections rapidly approaching, many business owners, including retailers, must stay informed on the different political issues that may impact their businesses. Being informed will allow retail business owners to make the best decision possible when it’s time to vote.

However, when retailers attend this year’s National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference in Tampa Bay, Fla., from March 10-13, they will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming elections and how they can potentially affect their businesses.

“I think there are a lot of important political issues involving retailers, including tax policies and different regulations,” said Ashley Walker, a partner at Mercury Public Affairs. “I believe all of these issues can really have a large impact on businesses, which is why I am excited to be able to provide a political viewpoint to NAG Conference attendees on these issues.”

Along with Walker, attendees will also hear from Matt Mowers, president of Valcour, and Mark Braden, senior director of public affairs for Reynolds American. They will review the 2024 elections and discuss recent polling of issues that are important to attendees businesses that could be affected by the outcome of the elections.

“It is necessary for retailers to understand that the issues they find important will be largely impacted by who they vote for,” said Walker. “I really want attendees to understand the nuance of how these elections and their political concerns intersect with each other.”

The “Elections and the Industry” burning issue session will be held on March 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the retail innovation tour overview.

Attendees can register for the NAG Conference here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.