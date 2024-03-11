Urban Value Corner Store Introduces New Retail Format for Apartments

Urban Value Corner Store (UVCS) has selected JUXTA to pioneer its autonomous micro-market strategy within luxury apartment communities. The two companies are partnering to join JUXTA’s newest initiative, project name ‘Nest’ — an autonomous micro market kit for indoor environments — with Urban Value’s strong brand presence in upscale living environments, setting a new standard in luxury real estate amenities. Together, the two companies are crafting a future where luxury and convenience converge, offering residents an unparalleled retail experience right on their doorstep.

“Our partnership with JUXTA enables us to enhance the urban living experience by bringing unparalleled convenience and state-of-the-art, unstaffed retail solutions quite literally to residents’ doorsteps,” said Steve McKinley, founder and CEO of UVCS. “But we’re not only elevating convenience by integrating JUXTA’s cutting-edge technology but also providing multi-unit property developers with a unique amenity that sets their properties apart in a very competitive market.”

The shopping experience for consumers visiting a Juxta-built store is elegant in its simplicity. Anyone can shop at the store with a traditional debit or credit card or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay. They shop the store just like any other retail space. The artificial intelligence computer vision system paired with advanced shelf sensors builds their basket in real time. When it’s time to check out, the consumer can instantly review their basket at the checkout screen or just walk out if they’re in a hurry. They can also have a receipt sent to their phone upon leaving the store.

JUXTA’s addition of Project Nest to its product portfolio underscores the brand’s commitment to innovation in the retail sector, supported by the robust backing of Vontier, a global leader in industrial technology. Together, JUXTA and Urban Value Corner Store are poised to transform the micro-market landscape, offering an innovative solution that meets the evolving needs of urban consumers and luxury apartment residents.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Urban Value Corner Store. This collaboration is more than a sales partnership; it’s a shared vision to enhance how communities interact with retail,” said Steve Liguori, co-founder and chief marketing officer at JUXTA. “By integrating our autonomous retail technology with Urban Value’s market presence in luxury apartments across the U.S., we’re not just changing the landscape of urban retail; we’re setting a new standard for convenience and accessibility.”

As the retail industry continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, collaborations like that of JUXTA and Urban Value Corner Store exemplify the potential for technology to enhance customer experiences and drive business growth. This partnership is a testament to the power of innovation, vision, and shared values in creating a future where convenience and community go hand in hand.