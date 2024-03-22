GPM Investments Seeks to Hire 1,500 Employees

The ARKO Corp. subsidiary has launched a comprehensive hiring initiative in preparation of the summer season.

ARKO Corp. subsidiary GPM Investments has announced a new comprehensive hiring initiative aimed at prepping for the summer selling season, through which the company plans to hire 1,500 employees.

“With a steadfast commitment to excellence and growth, GPM is dedicated to fostering a diverse and dynamic team to propel its mission forward,” the company noted in a press release.

Investing In Talent

Amidst a rapidly evolving market landscape, GPM noted that the company recognizes the importance of investing in top-tier talent to maintain its competitive edge and continue delivering exceptional products and services to its customers. One such service is its new pizza offering where an enrolled fas REWARDS member can purchase a whole pizza for just $4.99.

GPM mentioned that the new hiring initiative underscores the company’s dedication to building a robust team in preparation for the peak selling season while “promoting growth opportunities for career-minded individuals.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of growth,” said senior vice president of human resources, Veronica Donchez. “Our diverse team members are at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative represents our commitment to attracting the best and brightest minds to join us in shaping the future of our industry.”

“We are currently seeking to hire 1,500 employees who are passionate about our industry and possess the skills, creativity, and drive to make a significant impact,” added Donchez.

The hiring initiative encompasses a wide range of positions from those in the stores to those in various departments within the company for career-minded associates.

Propelling Foodservice With Pizza Deals

The aforementioned pizza promotion is one of the company’s latest and most notable offerings in recent operations.

At the end of January, ARKO announced the launch of offering, which was introduced to 1,000 stores nationwide.

“Having a value pizza offering is table stakes for convenience store operators, and we have raised the ante with the exceptional quality resulting from a thorough research and development process executed in concert with a premier pizza innovation team,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. “We strongly believe this pie will resonate with consumers who are seeking a delicious, crispy and cheesy whole pizza, at an inflation-busting $4.99. The relevancy, quality and value of this pizza marks a new milestone as we continue our food journey.”

The deal was initially launched in both take-and-bake and hot to go varieties. The well-researched promotion was in development for over a year before it was introduced to the public.

ARKO developed the pizza in partnership with Alive and Kickin’ Crust, with Pepsi as its official beverage partner of pizza, which could lead to exclusive offers for budget-friendly meal deals, the company stated.

ARKO’s Experience

ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S.

Based in Richmond, Va., the company’s highly recognizable family of community brands offers prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. ARKO’s high value fas REWARDS loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas.

The company operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to retail and wholesale sites; and fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites.