Buc-ee’s Enters The Colorado Market

The Texas-sized c-store chain opened its first Colorado store in the Denver metro area.

Buc-ee’s continues to expand its cult following across the U.S., with its most recent expansion coming in Colorado.

Beaver nugget fans in the Denver area are now able to visit the newest Buc-ee’s location, which boasts 74,000 square feet, 116 fueling positions and 12 electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations, according to 9News.

The new site is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and features a wide variety of foodservice and merchandise options, including its iconic Beaver nuggets, Texas-style barbecue, jerky, pastries, branded clothing items and more.

The location has been in the works since June 2022, when the company officially broke ground in the Denver-adjacent town of Johnstown, Colo.

The chain plans to hire around 200 employees to staff the store, with positions ranging from cashier, merchandise associate and grocery stocker to human resources and management roles. Buc-ee’s aims to set employee starting pay at $18 to $23 per hour, with employees being paid weekly.

Since beginning its expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened new locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri.

Buc-ee’s And EV

A notable feature of the new site is its 12 EV charging stations.

In November 2023, the chain announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz to launch a network of EV charging stations.

Through the partnership, Mercedes-Benz will build charging hubs at most existing Buc-ee’s travel centers, starting with about 30 by the end of 2024.

“Mercedes-Benz HPC North America’s collaboration with Buc-ee’s represents an important moment in our pursuit of a national charging network that sets a new standard in both convenience and quality,” said Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz HPC NA. “Within a remarkably short period, we’ve made significant strides towards opening several charging hubs at Buc-ee’s travel centers. Buc-ee’s strategic locations along major travel routes, combined with their commitment to clean and accessible amenities, aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re not only providing exceptional value but also redefining the EV charging experience for drivers nationwide.”

Buc-ee’s has expressed excitement about the partnership as the chain continues its rapid expansion and tech-focused initiatives.

“Buc-ee’s values people and partnerships,” said Buc-ee’s general counsel, Jeff Nadalo. “Our new collaboration with Mercedes-Benz HPC North America will continue our traditions of elevated customer convenience and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the south for more than 40 years.”

Mercedes-Benz partnered with MN8 Energy — a proven and experienced name in renewable energy that owns and operates nearly 900 renewable energy projects across 28 states — to help implement the chargers. Mercedes-Benz noted that through the collaboration, the company aims to achieve industry-leading uptime, which is a critical component of delivering a high-quality, premium experience to EV drivers.

Today, Buc-ee’s operates 60 travel centers throughout Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Colorado and Alabama, with several new locations slated to open in the near future.