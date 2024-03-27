Compostable Food Packaging Products

Eco-Products has added a variety of paper bags, sandwich wraps, and other items to its GreenStripe compostable products line. The products are made with no-added PFAS and are ideal for all foodservice operators. The products include paper bags, insulated and non-insulated sandwich wraps, pinch bottom bags, French fry bags, cutlery bags, boxed interfolded deli paper, and grease-resistant multipurpose bags.

The paper bags come in No. 6 and No. 20 sizes and feature a heavy-duty, self-opening style for the most demanding applications. The sandwich bags and wraps are also compostable. Convenient and economical, the bags and wraps provide excellent moisture protection.

Novolex

www.novolex.com