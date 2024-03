General Mills has introduced its new Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies. Inspired by the No. 1 Girl Scout Cookie, the snack includes crispy corn Chex pieces coated in a chocolatey Thin Mint-inspired glaze with a delightful powdery smooth finish.​ Girl Scout Thin Mint Muddy Buddies are available now at convenience stores for a suggested retail price of $4.29.

