7-Eleven International Officially Acquires 7-Eleven Australia

7-Eleven International has announced the successful acquisition of 7-Eleven Australia convenience stores — adding more than 750 Australian stores to its portfolio.

The two companies agreed to the 1.71 billion Australian dollar deal in November 2023.

“We are thrilled to become one team and create stronger synergy with 7-Eleven Australia,” said Ken Wakabayashi, president and CEO of 7-Eleven International. “For nearly 50 years, the 7-Eleven Australia team has built the legacy of the brand as a top choice for convenience. Together, we can enhance customer experience in the store.”

The companies identified opportunities to transform 7-Eleven Australia’s merchandise and fuel offer, expand product assortment and introduce new high-quality fresh foods.

“It is about continuing to grow our store network in Australia and providing unrivaled customer experiences and quality products,” said Angus McKay, 7-Eleven Australia CEO and Managing Director. “My team and I are looking forward to taking advantage of 7-Eleven International’s deep experience in convenience retailing with the leadership of executive chairman, Shin Abe.”

“With the successful transition of ownership, 7-Eleven International furthers Seven & i Holdings’ commitment to global growth and enhancing the 7-Eleven brand,” the company noted in a press release.

7-Eleven International is a joint venture of 7-Eleven, Inc. and Seven-Eleven Japan, Co., which are owned by the holding company, Seven & i Holdings Co. Globally, the 7-Eleven trademark is represented in over 84,000 stores in 20 countries and regions. 7-Eleven International operates or master franchises approximately 48,000 stores in 16 countries and regions. 7-Eleven, Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 15,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Seven & i Holdings Co. is headquartered in Chiyoda, Tokyo. The Seven & i Group has a network of stores in 20 countries and regions with a focus on convenience stores, as well as superstores, specialty stores and financial services. The group provides high-quality products and services to customers while “aiming to contribute to local and global communities by providing new experiences and values from the customers’ point of view.”

Excellence In Australia

7-Eleven Australia has been led by the Withers and Barlow families since 1977. The company processes 250 million transactions each year and employs more than 9,000 people across the corporate and franchise network.

“The acquisition by 7-Eleven International is a vote of confidence in our people, our strategy and the future of 7-Eleven Australia,” said CEO and managing director of 7-Eleven Australia, Angus McKay. “The business has strong momentum and an exciting outlook for growth. Our customers will continue to come first, and we will remain focused on the transformation of our total merchandise and fuel offer, the evolution of our convenient food proposition, digital and format innovation as well as the rollout of new stores.”

The company noted that the acquisition furthers its growth strategy, accelerates its market-leading position in Australia, emphasizes its focus on foodservice and accelerates its environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress.