Maverik Completes Rebranding of 30 Kum & Go Locations

The stores are located across Utah and Colorado Springs as the chain continues its rebranding efforts in Denver.

Maverik has rebranded 30 existing Kum & Go (K&G) stores in the shared markets of Utah and Colorado following its acquisition of the K&G brand in 2023. The company also made its entry into the Denver, Colo., area.

Maverik kicked off its rebranding schedule in January with four stores in its home state of Utah, which were completed within a month before moving into Colorado Springs starting in February. Maverik also opened two Idaho stores in Meridian and Caldwell that were originally planned to open as K&G and featured the K&G prototype.

The March 27 grand opening of the Maverik store in El Paso marked Maverik’s 26th and final rebrand in Colorado Springs. Maverik is preparing to open its first rebranded stores in the Denver area, with opening celebrations planned for next week in Aurora, Castlerock and Lakewood.

The Revamped Brand

The exterior look of the rebranded stores differs slightly from Maverik’s new store format, but inside, customers will find the same products, deals and atmosphere.

Each rebrand receives Maverik’s adventure themed branding — panoramic photos and maps of the state’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs and soda fountains.

Additionally, all building and fuel canopy signage as well as fuel pricing LEDs feature Maverik, while all K&G &Rewards displays feature Maverik’s Adventure Club. Maverik’s proprietary tech stack including NITROSS point of sale system is also implemented at each location.

Voted No. 1 Best Gas Station for Food by USA Today readers in 2023, Maverik will feature its BonFire food in rebranded stores as well as staples from K&G’s menu, presenting a unified food program featuring the best from both banners, which will continually evolve.

Food items include burritos, sandwiches, salads, pizza and favorites from K&G such as the Big and Bold BBQ Sandwich and Farmhouse Stacker. Stores also feature bean-to-cup premium coffee blends alongside a fresh baked selection of pastries.

“Feedback from our Utah and Colorado customers has been excellent thus far and Maverik will continue to evaluate rebrands in additional markets,” said Chuck Maggelet, CEO and chief adventure guide of Maverik. “Ongoing market research as well as the results from Maverik’s initial rebranded stores will help guide future branding decisions.”

Plans For The Future

After the Denver market rebrands, Maverik will move into the Western Slope, with plans to rebrand 86 total stores in Colorado. Wyoming rebrands are planned to begin in Q3 with analysis of future potential next markets being considered.

Customers of former K&G locations are invited to sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro membership where they can receive a 10-cent/gallon or more discount of fuel in addition to other offerings in store, while taking advantage of a special introductory offer.

Those customers will still be able to use their &Rewards account or Debit Card at K&G locations in other areas until further notice.

Maverik operates in nearly 400 locations and growing across 13 western states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Kum & Go, a leading Midwest convenience store brand, serves customers in nearly 400 locations across 12 states — Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.