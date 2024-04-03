7-Eleven Announces Return of Bring Your Own Cup Day

On April 13, customers can fill any container brought from home with a Slurpee drink.

7-Eleven has brought back its annual Bring Your Own Cup Day (BYOC) promotion, which will take place on April 13. For one day only, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes customers can grab a vessel of their choosing and fill it with any Slurpee drink for just $1.99.

“Slurpee drink fans are encouraged to bring their motorcycle helmets, fish bowls or milk cartons to their local store to fill with the season’s limited time only flavors like Chili Mango and Fanta Dragonfruit Zero, or classic fan favorite flavors including Coca-Cola, Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada,” the company noted in a press release.

“BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault and proprietary beverages) at 7-Eleven. “We love seeing our customers — of all ages — bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink.”

In order to properly enjoy BYOC Day, 7-Eleven asks customers to please ensure the cup is clean, watertight, leak-proof and fits upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display, indicating it can fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

Classic cups are still available on the day, with 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members getting a chance to get a large Slurpee drink for just $1.

Ramping Up Food And Beverage Offerings

7-Eleven has not stopped innovating on the food and beverage front. In the past few weeks, the chain has announced its new spring limited time offer (LTO) deals, its new coffee and tea varieties and the introduction of 16-ounce poppi cans at stores nationwide.

New LTOs and additions include:

Deals on pizza, wings and mini tacos when ordered through the 7NOW Delivery app

Cold Brew Lattes

Salted Caramel Lattes

Pecan Pie Lattes

Macadamia Nut Lattes

Sweet Treat Cappuccinos

7-Select Bottled Iced Teas

16-ounce poppi cans

The chain also recently announced LTOs in honor of the April 8 solar eclipse. To celebrate the event, 7-Eleven will offer $3 pizzas and solar eclipse glasses at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

“At 7-Eleven, we’re proud to be there for our customers through every occasion, both big and small — which includes remarkable moments like a total eclipse,” said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president, chief marketing and sustainability officer. “Our stores are open and ready to serve those making the trek to snag a prime viewing spot for the solar sensation.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.