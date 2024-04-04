Love’s Opens Five New Stores, Remodels Two

The new sites are located in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi and New York.

Love’s Travel Stops recently announced the opening of five new Speedco locations. Additionally, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco completed upgrades to two existing maintenance shops.

These investments add 23 service bays and 10 service trucks to the nation’s largest over-the-road preventive maintenance and total truck care network.

New stores can be found in:

Nogales, Ariz.

St. Augustine, Fla.

Michigan City, Ind.

Picayune, Miss.

Watertown, N.Y.

Remodeled stores can be found in:

Picayune, Miss.

Watertown, N.Y.

These locations all offer tire, lube, light mechanical services, roadside services and DOT inspections for professional drivers and fleets. In addition, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco are the exclusive warranty repair and campaign recall service provider for Freightliner and International trucks.

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco have more than 430 locations across the country with more than 1,300 service bays and 900 roadside service trucks.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s Travel Stops operates 643 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.

Love’s Gears Up

As Love’s continues to expand, the chain recently hosted a two-day hiring event to staff up stores for the summer.

The event took place on March 26 and 27, through which the company hoped to hire 2,000 new employees.

“The Love’s heart you see on the highway is synonymous with great pay and benefits, award-winning culture and stability,” said Les Thompson, chief human resource officer and executive vice president of Human Resources for Love’s. “Our commitment to treating our co-workers like family was recently recognized when Love’s was ranked No. 1 for ‘Work Wellbeing in the U.S.’ by Indeed, an award based 100% on employee feedback. As a family-owned business, you can count on a disciplined strategy and an incredibly strong balance sheet that drives our smart growth. From hire to retire, we have a stable career path for you at Love’s.”

Love’s has noted that it offers employees health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for Love’s 401(k), dental, vision, telemedicine and other benefits.