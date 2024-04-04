Parker’s to Open New South Carolina Location

The chain will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Charleston, S.C., site on April 8.

Parker’s Kitchen has announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art location in Charleston, S.C. The chain will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the site, located at 1776 Ashley River Rd.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. on April 8.

The newest Parker’s Kitchen location in the metro Charleston area offers award-winning, Southern-inspired food prepared fresh on-site, including hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese and a complete menu of breakfast offerings including egg casserole; sausage, egg and cheese biscuits; and more.

The store features a new Lowcountry-inspired prototype with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade, lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry, designer lighting and clean bathrooms.

Honored by USA TODAY as a Top Workplace for 2024, Parker’s Kitchen offers customers high-quality products, freshly prepared food and excellent customer service at retail stores throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s Kitchen has noted its commitment to exceeding customer expectations and has been recognized as one of the nation’s leading convenience store and foodservice companies.

The popular Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members, has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Featured on Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest growing companies in America six times and honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker’s Kitchen employs nearly 1,400 professionals and completes more than one million transactions weekly.