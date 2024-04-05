Better-for-You Energy Drink

Monster Energy Ultra has launched Fantasy Ruby Red, the latest zero-sugar flavor joining the Monster Energy Ultra lineup. Fantasy Ruby Red’s concoction bursts with bold flavor and an irresistible twist to set taste buds alight with its fusion of vibrant ruby red citrus and exhilarating energy. Crafted for those craving refreshment and an invigorating kick, Fantasy Ruby Red delivers a sensory experience like no other. Packed with the same intense energy boost consumers expect from Monster, yet boasting zero sugar and zero calories, it’s the ultimate solution for those seeking a healthier alternative without sacrificing taste or performance.

