Casey’s Participates in ‘Rolling Remembrance’ Relay

Casey’s was a designated stop along the relay that supports the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Casey’s paid tribute to our nation’s fallen service members and military families during an outdoor event on April 8 at 10 a.m. as part of the “Rolling Remembrance” relay.

PepsiCo’s ninth annual “Rolling Remembrance” relay is a 14,000-plus mile long relay of an American flag flown in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2012 to help raise awareness and funds for the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Utilizing normal business routes, PepsiCo’s extensive network of U.S. Military Veteran drivers passed off the storied flag at various relay points. Casey’s was a designated stop along the relay.

Attendees heard from Casey’s CEO Darren Rebelez; PepsiCo’s Logistics, Distribution and Transportation Senior Director Matt Laneve; and Children of Fallen Patriots Development Associate and program beneficiary Sheridan Skurupey-McDonald.

“At Casey’s, our purpose is to make life better for our communities and guests every day, including supporting and honoring our service members and their families for their selfless sacrifices. We’re proud to partner with PepsiCo through meaningful opportunities like Rolling Remembrance and Children of Fallen Patriots to provide impactful scholarships to children who’ve lost a parent in the line of duty,” said Darren Rebelez, president and CEO, Casey’s, U.S. Army veteran.