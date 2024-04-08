Tooley Oil Adds New Lottery Tech

Tooley Oil Co. implemented LottoShield to defend against lottery theft and increase efficiency throughout its c-stores.

Tooley Oil Co. has integrated new technology to help secure its 18 California stores from lottery theft. LottoShield’s lottery management system has not only enhanced Tooley Oil’s defense against lottery theft, providing peace of mind, but has also streamlined the lottery management process within its stores. Through reductions in labor hours, increased operational efficiencies and a marked decrease in theft, the adoption of LottoShield is projected to result in considerable cost savings for the company.

LottoShield is a lottery management platform that helps convenience stores secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with everything from inventory reconciliation and theft detection to invoice automation, enabling convenience stores to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the only fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries.

David Tooley, vice president and co-owner of Tooley Oil Co., remarked that he is “amazed at what great data and control his company can get from using LottoShield.”

“It gives me peace of mind knowing I can look at LottoShield reports every single day. I feel like my stores do not have to do near the work we used to do. Furthermore, since we have implemented LottoShield, we noticed a tremendous reduction in shortages,” Tooley continued.

LottoShield eliminates “the manual and guesswork from lottery management and automates it. We are pleased that Tooley Oil Co. chose LottoShield to streamline lottery operations,” Mehdi Mahmoodi, chief operational officer and co-founder of LottoShield, said.

Tooley Oil Co. has been operating since 1978 and is a family-owned business. It has 18 sites located in Northern California.