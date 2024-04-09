Enmarket Raises $270,000 at Annual Golf Event

Enmarket recently hosted its annual Enmarket Charity Classic golf tournament, through which the company raised $270,000 and brought the total 5-year earnings from the event to $1 million.

Achieving that milestone involved the efforts of 271 golfers and 115 companies participating in this year’s tournament.

As in past years, this year’s proceeds will be split evenly between The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which is devoted to assisting the spouses and children of the area first responders killed in the line of duty, and Make-A-Wish Georgia, which grants the wishes of seriously ill children.

Sponsorship of the charity tournament is part of Enmarket’s sponsorship of the Club Car Championship, an annual pro golfing tournament at The Landings Club that ran from April 1 through April 7, 2024. The event was staged at the Marshwood and Magnolia courses at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club.

“We are excited to see our impact reach the $1 million milestone with this year’s Enmarket Charity Classic. It took a record-breaking performance from Enmarket and the communities we serve. Still, the quarter of a million dollars raised by this day-long event put us over the top,” said Matt Clements, Enmarket’s president. “The two organizations which will benefit from this funding are The 200 Club and Make-A-Wish Georgia, and Enmarket is proud to be associated with these fine efforts.”

“We are deeply grateful for the continued support from Enmarket and the community. Their commitment has been instrumental in helping us fulfill our mission of aiding the families of our fallen first responders. This significant milestone of $1 million raised over five years reflects the dedication and generosity of all involved,” said Mark Dana, president and CEO of the 200 Club.

Clements pointed out that Enmarket has a long-standing track record of supporting the community via various events, both with fundraising and volunteer activities on the part of its more than 1,300 retail employees. The company also commits to making healthier choices available to its customers. He added that commitment is reflected in the active events Enmarket chooses to back, such as the golf tournament and the annual Enmarket Bridge Run.

Charity golf tournaments are a big part of the fundraising landscape in this country and account for $4 billion annually to benefit nonprofits, according to a GolfStatus executive writing for Nonprofit Tech for Good’s website.

Enmarket operates 131 convenience stores that include 30 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 13 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, and 26 Marketwash car washes. The company was founded as Interstate Stations by Robert Demere in 1964.