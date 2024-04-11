Dash In Opens Second Store With Reimagined Design and Brand

Wills Group-owned Dash In has announced the opening of its newest site in Indian Head, Md. The all-new store is the second Dash In to feature its reimagined convenience concept and brand, including the signature “made for you” menu.

The menu includes specialty burgers, chips and baked goods made fresh on site.

The 4,800-square-foot store also features high-quality Dash In fuel and an all-new In-Bay Automatic Splash In ECO Car Wash with both air and vacuum services.

Commitment To Convenience

This new Dash In showcases the power of commitment as it “redefines how convenience, guest experience and community engagement can work together to positively impact a community,” the company noted in a press release.

Indian Head, Md., home of the Naval Surface Warfare Center, has nearly 8,000 residents and military personnel who will all now benefit from Dash In’s commitment to the guest experience and meaningful community engagement activities and investments.

Loyalty For The Community

Dash In’s newly launched loyalty offering, Dash In Rewards, ensures Dash In customers can experience rewards that offer discounts on fuel, car washes and tailored menu offers.

Dash In’s open kitchen stands out as the centerpiece for the store experience, with the Dash In environment featuring natural wood exterior finishes, polished concrete floors and an excellent line of sight throughout the store.

Customers can place their orders at state-of the-art kiosks and now have the option of dining in the indoor seating area. The kitchen is flanked by a beverage wall on one side featuring Dash In’s bean-to-cup coffee and unique blended beverage offerings as part of Dash In’s craft beverage wall.

Top-Notch Service

Offerings on Dash In’s signature menu include specialty griddle-pressed burgers, house-made potato chips and fresh baked goods. The “Made for You and Fresh to Go” menu includes main course salads such as Dash In’s Southwest Steak and Crispy Chicken Cobb, Dash In Kitchen Bowls including La Cocina and the Veggie Power, along with Dash In favorites such as Wings and Stackadillas.

The Indian Head Dash In also features a self-serve, automated shake and smoothie machine that can mix to order more than 40 different beverages. Dash In also continues to serve breakfast all day using freshly cracked eggs, and featuring fresh-made biscuits, croissants and mini donuts.

The site also features a Dash In concierge that solely focuses on guests’ needs.

“Today’s opening allows us to realize our vision for convenience as well as tap into the transformative power of community engagement at the Wills Group and across all of our Dash In locations,” said Wills Group President and CEO Julian B. (Blackie) Wills. “We’re thrilled to demonstrate how Dash In’s relentless focus on customer-centricity and a transformed Dash In brand can benefit the Indian Head community.”

Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn joined Wills at the Dash In grand opening event to present the original “Spike Burger.” Chef Mendelsohn’s passion for food and bringing people together to address food insecurity has been a hallmark of the Dash In partnership.

Creating An Oasis

The all-new Dash In will serve as an anchor for the community along with Oasis Fresh Food Market and its community garden initiative, in which the Wills Group has invested more than $50,000 to support the development of under its community engagement signature programs — Nourishing Children and Families and Reimagining Outdoor Spaces.

The Wills Group has partnered with the up and coming Oasis Fresh Foods Market, a locally owned grocery store under development and LifeStyles of Maryland, a community-based human services nonprofit, to develop a vibrant community garden in Indian Head, Md., which will serve as a community hub and provide neighbors with access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Prior to the Oasis Fresh Foods Market initiative and Dash In, Indian Head was considered a food desert for more than two decades.

“Nearly 100 years ago, the Wills Group began right here in southern Maryland,” added Wills. “Today’s grand opening is a celebration of our core values, commitment to the region and collective passion for working with our communities to exemplify how convenience and community can work together to create better experiences for our guests, our team members, and our communities.”

Dash In currently serves customers at more than 55 locations throughout Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

The Wills Group, headquartered in La Plata, Md., is Great Place to Work certified and has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash and SMO Motor Fuels.