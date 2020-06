Montana-based Town Pump chain's tobacco buyer discusses display, innovation and the nicotine on demand product's customer base.

Michelle Arthur, loss prevention and tobacco buyer for the 103-store Montana-based Town Pump convenience store chain, joins C-Store Oracle and CStore Decisions Senior Editor Thomas Mulloy to discuss tobacco-free nicotine on demand products, merchandising and sales trends.

Sponsored by Rogue. For more information, visit https://roguenicotine.com/.