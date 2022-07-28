How to Be an Outstanding Partner in Your Community

In this month’s edition of the NAG How To series, NAG Executive Director John Lofstock talks with Laura Varn, the Vice President of People, Culture and Communications for Parkland USA about How to Be an Outstanding Part of Your Community.

Whether it’s helping out a community or group in need, or contributing to a cause that your retail organization is passionate about, there has never been a better time to embrace community outreach in your facility. Parkland has put in place a number of programs that give back the communities they serve and empowers employees to make donations to charities close their hearts.

Not only is community service an important component of building happier lives for community members, it is also been shown to be a beneficial component of building happier lives for your team members, as well. So whether you are a small, locally-owned business or a larger corporation with stores across the country, there are effective community service ideas and national organizations that can benefit from your help. Interested? This conversation will help you get started.

View now at NAG How To Series