How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting Convenience Stores

Effective use of artificial intelligence leads to positive staff interactions, an intuitive and pleasant store layout, and low- or no-friction payment options, all of which help stores operate as profitably as possible.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can provide a wide range of powerful, impactful opportunities to improve the management of modern convenience stores already equipped with closed-circuit television cameras that are mostly used for after-the-fact incident analysis. By shifting to the real-time analysis and data gathering, these stores can achieve significant improvements in all areas of performance that result in higher customer loyalty and return business that improves profits through lower marketing costs and larger average purchases.

In the January 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) How To Series, NAG Executive Director John Lofstock speaks with Sridhar Sudarsan, the Chief Technology Officer of SparkCognition, to discuss how AI has demonstrated dozens of use cases across five primary categories of health and safety, security, productivity, inspection, and situational awareness. By gathering data on customer behavior and best-selling products or alerting staff to a safety incident or other possible issues, SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor turns existing cameras into analytical tools to automatically and objectively process what’s happening in every square foot of the store.