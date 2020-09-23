Retail-Ready Cookies and Bars

Sweet Street is proud to offer Retail-Ready Manifesto packs that fold open for an instant display. All of Sweet Street’s Manifesto Individually Wrapped Cookies and Bars are now available in this self-display carton. These Manifesto products provide one of a kind wholesome decadence with convenience, rooted in better-for-you ingredients and comforting flavors. Individually wrapped, safe and tamper proof. Datassential/IFMA August 2020 research reports that 63% of consumers purchased grab-and-go snacks in the past three months. These offerings need to be crave-able, portable and easy to eat when out on the go.

Sweet Street

www.sweetstreet.com