Mirabito Customer Wins Gas for a Year

Mirabito Convenience Stores announced the 2020 winner of its “Win Free Gas for a Year” contest. The lucky customer is Tammy Conklin, of Chenango Bridge, N.Y. She is the seventh winner of the “Free Gas for a Year” contest, which ran from July through October this past year.

To enter the contest, customers were asked to snap a selfie with a Mirabito “M” decal on their car and upload it to the Mirabito mobile app. In addition to Conklin’s Grand Prize, four customers each month throughout the contest were chosen at random to win a $50 Mirabito Gift Card.

On Jan. 8, Conklin received 52 Mirabito gift cards valued at $50 each, at the Mirabito Convenience Store located at 5 Kattelville Road in Chenango Bridge. The total value of the prize is $2,600.

A few days before Christmas, the Mirabito marketing team called Conklin to share the good news that she had won. She couldn’t believe she had won and even called the Mirabito office back to see if she was being pranked. Conklin was so excited she immediately sent a text to all of her friends and family to share her news.

Family-owned and operated, the Mirabito Family of Companies operates in nine states with multiple divisions including convenience stores, home energy products and services, wholesale energy products and services, natural gas and electric, and Mirabito truck repair.