7-Eleven Offers Exclusive Energy Drink

7-Eleven customers can enter to win a custom Ford Raptor from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and a truckload of the new, exclusive flavor.

7-Eleven Inc. has partnered with ZOA Energy to bring a new energy drink flavor only available at 7-Eleven — Mango Splash — to participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide, in addition to ZOA Energy’s core flavors like Tropical Punch, Strawberry Watermelon, Frosted Grape and Wild Orange.

Co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, ZOA Energy drinks provide functional benefits for sustained energy with immune system support from electrolytes, B and C vitamins, BCAAs and caffeine from green tea and green coffee beans.

“We’re bringing big flavor and major Big Dwayne Energy to 7-Eleven stores nationwide along with this exclusive new flavor,” said Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, chief energy officer at ZOA Energy. “Our collaboration with 7-Eleven will make ZOA Energy products more readily available than ever. We can’t wait to bring that kind of energy to our ZOA Warrior community and help them crush their everyday goals.”

To celebrate the debut of ZOA Energy Mango Splash at 7-Eleven, customers can visit ZOA Energy’s website now through April 30 to enter for a chance to win a custom ZOA Energy Ford F-150 Raptor with a bed full of ZOA Mango Splash and a 7-Eleven gas gift card to fuel their day.

“We love working with vendors like ZOA to create new and innovative items to excite our customers,” said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at 7-Eleven. “Knowing that most trips to our stores include a beverage purchase, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get in on the ZOA craze that is sweeping the nation.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven Inc. operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.