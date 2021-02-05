Soapy Joe’s Invites Engagements in Its ‘Tunnel of Love’

Couples who submit videos of car wash proposals get a year of free sudsings and chance to win big cash and engagement rings.

San Diego car wash and convenience store chain Soapy Joe’s, known for fun events like the car wash karaoke competition and the Guinness World Record-holding World’s Largest Air Freshener, is reprising its award-winning “Tunnel of Love” event with a pandemic-friendly spin. This year, Soapy Joe’s is inviting couples to “Propose at Soapy Joe’s,” share the video of popping the question and earn a chance to win big.

“It was incredibly rewarding to bring together 10 couples to wed last year at our Imperial Beach location,” said Anne Mauler, vice president of marketing for Soapy Joe’s. “We know COVID-19 has derailed a lot of wedding plans – one survey by Lending Tree even reported that 63% of engaged couples put off their wedding in 2020 and it’s likely that many more delayed engagement”

But Soapy Joe’s believes that nothing should stand in the way of true love, Mauler added. “So we’re encouraging everyone who’s in love to come to Soapy Joe’s and ‘drive-thru on their way to I-do’. Plus, they could win wedding rings from San Diego’s own Honey Jewelry Co. and $10,000,” explained Mauler. “Not a bad way to start an engagement!”

Videos will be accepted Sunday, February 14-Sunday, Feb. 28. Voting will go from Tuesday through Monday, March 2-8, at 11:59 p.m. PST. The winning couple will be announced on Wednesday, March 10.

To participate, couples can visit any Soapy Joe’s location, record their proposal from inside the car wash “Tunnel of Love.” Then, share on Instagram tagging @soapyjoes and @honeyjewelryco, and submit their video to Soapy Joe’s at www.soapyjoescarwash.com/tunnel-of-love.

There is no cost and no purchase necessary to enter. The only requirement is for entrants to be sure to flash their signature Soapy Joe’s air freshener on camera to qualify.

All participating couples who share qualifying proposals at the Soapy Joe’s website will receive a year of free washes. One lucky couple, as voted by fans through Soapy Joe’s dedicated web page, will win wedding rings from San Diego-based Honey Jewelry Co. valued at $3,500 plus $10,000 cash.

“Sharing your engagement story is a time-honored tradition, and we’re ‘bubbling up the ante’ by creating a unique experience that is the perfect backdrop for couples to express their individualism and love,” said Mauler. “We’re eager to see how San Diego’s fun-loving couples express themselves starting on Valentine’s Day.”

Soapy Joe’s operates 13 car wash locations, including two 7-Eleven franchises and an unbranded convenience store, each co-located with a car wash. One car wash location also performs auto service.