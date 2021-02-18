Love’s Valentine’s Fundraiser Goes Virtual to Help Nonprofits

Through Share the Love event, corporate employees help raise $57,000 for Oklahoma City community organizations despite challenge of COVID-19.

Love’s Travel Stops has donated over $57,000 to 10 local nonprofits on behalf of corporate employees in Oklahoma City. The donations were a part of its annual Share the Love event.

Since 2013, Love’s corporate employees have spent Valentine’s Day volunteering at Oklahoma City nonprofits for Share the Love. Because volunteer opportunities were not available this year due to COVID-19, employees were given $50 to donate toward a nonprofit as a way to continue the tradition.

“Share the Love is one of our favorite events of the year. It is a great way for our corporate teams to help nonprofits in the community,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that this year, but team members were excited to give back to the organizations they support.”

Nonprofits receiving donations were the Arts Council of Oklahoma City, HeartLine, the Homeless Alliance, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, the Neighborhood Services Organization, the North Side YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Humane Society, Positive Tomorrows, Rebuilding Together and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Last year, more than 550 employees volunteered at several organizations over a two-day period at the Oklahoma Humane Society, Positive Tomorrows, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and local retirement and assisted living communities. In addition to volunteering, employees put together hygiene kits for the Neighborhood Services Organization, which serves the at-risk and homeless population.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 550 locations in 41 states, with more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.