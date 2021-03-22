What Are Adaptogens?

Adaptogens are herbs that help reduce the effects of stress on the body, and they're increasingly being used in mainstream beverage products as customers seek functional drinks.

When the health and wellness trend first began to enter mainstream food and beverage segments, buzzwords like antioxidants, superfoods and superfruits began to appear on marketing materials and on packaging to attract customers. Now, as a customers’ focus on health, wellness and immunity continues the latest buzzword to hit the beverage market is ‘adaptogen.’

Adaptogens have always been well known in wellness communities, but today the use of adaptogens as ingredients in food and beverage products is moving into the mainstream.

Adaptogens are herbs that help the body resist the effects of stress, and they’re being added to snack and beverage products today as customers increasingly look for functional wellness products. Depending on the adaptogen it can help boost energy, provide calming benefits and/or increase focus and memory, among other benefits.

It’s important to remember that Adaptogens aren’t new. They have been used for centuries in both Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic healing traditions, developed some 3,000 years ago in India.

Some of the most well-known adaptogens being used today include turmeric, ashwagandha, ginseng, maca, holy basil and reishi, but there are many more.

Turmeric is known for its ability to help reduce inflammation in the body, lower anxiety and even prevent muscle soreness.

Ashwagandha is touted for everything from its ability to help reduce stress, inflammation anxiety and depression to its ability to increase focus and brain function, and even lower blood sugar.

Ginseng is similarly said to reduce inflammation and offer antioxidant benefits, improve memory, mood and energy, reduce stress and boost the immune system.

Maca is said to aid in overall wellbeing, while also boosting energy and libido and balancing hormones.

Holy Basil is known for its calming benefits, focused energy and stress relieving benefits.

Reishi mushroom offers immune system support.

Functional Beverages

As beverages today look to offer customers more functional benefits, adaptogens are finding their way into more beverage products. For example, at the time of this writing, Free Rain, a sparkling water featuring functional benefits, includes three varieties, each of which offers a specific adaptogen — Siberian ginseng for energy, ashwagandha for focus and passionflower for calm. Customers can select the product that meets their need.

Another sparkling water beverage product called droplet features adaptogen ingredient rhodiola in one of its beverages to boost mood, sharpen focus and fight fatigue, while another variety includes reishi mushroom among its ingredients to boost immunity and rejuvenate.

ZYN, a wellness drink offers turmeric. The brand notes that turmeric root and its main bioactive component, curcumin, reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, support heart and gut health and even slow down aging.

As customers continue to look for ways to improve their health and reduce stress, convenience stores can consider beverages that offer adaptogens among their many ingredients to appeal to health-conscious customers.