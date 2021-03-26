7-Eleven Introduces Peeps Marshmallow Latte

The limited-time coffee flavor is part of seasonal offerings that include 7-Select private label treats like cookies, snacks and candies.

7-Eleven is offering Peeps Marshmallow coffee as a limited-time flavor for Spring.

The marshmallow-flavored latte is available at participating stores while supplies last. Customers also can find limited-time flavors of 7-Eleven private label cookies, snacks and candies under the 7-Select name, ideal for a grab-and-go treat or to save as fun and colorful Easter basket fillers.

“Like 7-Eleven, Peeps Brand Marshmallow Candies are a family favorite with lots of fans, and it’s a fun flavor addition to our latte and cappuccino selection,” said 7-Eleven Vice President of Proprietary Beverages Jawad Bisbis. “We are always looking for new and unexpected flavors for all of our proprietary beverages – hot, cold and frozen. I hope loyal Peeps enthusiasts will come give our limited-edition latte a try.”

7-Eleven has introduced flavors based on popular candies and nostalgic brands, with several tasty collaborations, such as Peeps, rising to become the top-seller while available in stores. Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies were first hatched in 1953 and are made by Just Born Quality Confections, a family-owned candy manufacturer. Synonymous with the spring season, bright-colored Peeps treats have been an Easter basket staple for generations.

“Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies have been a beloved part of Easter and spring traditions for nearly seven decades and we love finding new ways to share our sweetness with fans,” said Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian. “We’re excited to partner with 7-Eleven to add even more ‘Peepsonality’ to the Easter season to bring our delicious marshmallow flavor to latte fans across America!”

In addition to Peeps lattes, other seasonal 7-Select private brand treats are showing up at participating stores. Colorful decorated cookies, gummi candies and pretzels are available for a limited time. They include:

Giant frosted shortbread cookies are available in fun shapes like a bright yellow bumble bee or pink and orange butterflies.

Two varieties of mini-gummi candies: Colorful “Fly with Me” butterfly-shaped and “Blossom” flower-shaped each come in multi-flavor packs.

Salty, crunchy pretzels covered in strawberry flavored coating with a yogurt flavored swirl.

Sandwich crème cookies are a year-round favorite. Spring flavors are Carrot Cake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake and Banana Cream Pie flavored cookies.

Through April 27, guests can round up their Peeps latte purchase to the nearest dollar and the difference will be donated to local Feeding America food banks. Guests who round up by scanning their 7Rewards barcode in the 7-Eleven app or through the retailer’s 7NOW delivery app during checkout will be entered for the chance to win weekly prizes, including a virtual coffee date with a football legend and the chance to play scientist and create your own Snapple flavor.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 72,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.