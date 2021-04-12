Yesway Supports Employees & Local Communities

Yesway donates to a number of local causes and schools, while its Hospitality Heros program rewards employees going above and beyond during the pandemic.

Yesway’s CEO & Chairman Tom Trkla speaks with CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte about how Yesway and Allsup’s are giving back to the communities where they serve. The company now operates 402 c-stores in nine states. Yesway is also working to support its employees. Its Hospitality Heros program is rewarding front-line employees for going above and beyond in supporting customers from enforcing mask policies to ensuring stores are spotless. The chain also supports a number of local causes. Watch the video to learn more.