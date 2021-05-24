Wawa Foundation Seeking Hero Award Nominations

The Wawa Foundation is accepting submissions for its 2021 Wawa Foundation Hero Award, to be presented during the annual Wawa Welcome America! Festival.

The Wawa Foundation Hero Award honors a nonprofit organization and its volunteers serving Philadelphia by providing services that build stronger communities through preserving independence, protecting safety, and mentoring and inspiring youth.

Hero Award submissions will be accepted through June 4. The foundation will announce the entrants with the four most compelling stories on June 10, with community voting running until June 29.

The winner and runners-up will be announced on July Fourth, during the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony with The Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner receiving a $50,000 grant and the runners-up each receiving $10,000 grants.

To submit an entry, qualified nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations can share a story or video about their impact on the Philadelphia community, including mission, purpose and services, through The Wawa Foundation website at www.thewawafoundation.org.

Prospective entrants will also be able to view the stories of winners of the past six Wawa Foundation Hero Awards.

Previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award winners are not eligible for a period of 10 years from the year they won, and previous Wawa Foundation Hero Award runners up are not eligible for a period of five years from the year they were recognized.

The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities.