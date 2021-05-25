Podcast: Patrick Raycroft on What’s Next After Outdoor EMV Deadline & EV Charging

What’s next for convenience retailers now that the outdoor EMV deadline has passed, and what should they consider when thinking about the business case for EV charging? Patrick Raycroft, W. Capra Consulting Group’s convenience and energy vertical lead, joins CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and CStore Decisions Director of Safe Shop and Director of Special Projects Frank Beard in this episode of CStore Decisions Live.

This podcast is sponsored by Invenco.

Topics include:

– What the EMV deadline means for retailers

– Point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and tokenization

– The challenges retailers face with EV charging

– Why EV charging makes sense for some retailers but not others

– And much more…