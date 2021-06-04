Speedway Hiring 100 Fuel Delivery Drivers

Positions include training and licensing assistance to fill growth-related openings in Southeast U.S. states, goal is to bring new drivers onboard in next 100 days.

Speedway will hire 100 drivers over the next 100 days to fill growth-related fuel delivery driving positions with its private fuel delivery fleet, Speedway Transport Operations. The full-time and part-time driving positions open primarily in the Southeast United States, with focus on fleets based in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

Speedway Transport Operations will provide and pay for a fuel delivery driver training program for drivers with class-A commercial driver’s license and hazmat and tanker endorsements. If drivers with one or more years of fuel delivery experience meet Speedway Transport Operations qualifications, they will receive an additional bonus.

Benefits are available immediately upon hire for full-time Speedway Transport Operations employees. Health, dental and vision coverage, and paid time off (sick, vacation, and holiday pay) are all options to select for drivers and their families. Drivers can build a career with weekly pay, safety bonuses (quarterly and annual), referral bonuses, 401(k) with company match and tuition reimbursement.

Those interested can text “drive4speedway” to 25000 to talk to a recruiter or visit www.drive4speedway.com to learn more about opportunities to join a premier private fuel delivery fleet.

Speedway is a division of Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. 7-Eleven is an Equal Opportunity Employer.