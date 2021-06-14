Podcast: Pilot’s Tanaka Discusses Contactless Payment

Pilot Co. was recently recognized in CStore Decisions’ 2021 Tech Innovation Awards for its work with contactless payments. To learn more, CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and CStore Decisions Director of Safe Shop and Special Projects Frank Beard reached out to Tyler Tanaka, the vice president of digital and loyalty marketing at Pilot Co.

We cover a lot of ground in this episode, including why Pilot Flying J is leaning in on mobile app strategies, contactless payments and even drive-throughs.

