Gate Customers Donate to ALS Association

Checkout donations of $1 each or change roundup giving through Gate Locations across four southeastern states raised $40,000 to help Florida ALS Association chapter.

The GATE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Jacksonville-based GATE Petroleum Co., raised $40,000 for the ALS Association. The funds were raised in GATE’s convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina through the company’s semi-annual paper icon campaign.

Between May 1 and May 21, customers could donate $1.00 and sign their name on an ALS paper icon displayed in the GATE store. Customers could also donate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar. Funds were allocated to local ALS chapters throughout the regions where the funds were raised.

“We continue to be overwhelmed at the generosity of our customers,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “In just three short weeks customers helped us raise $40,000 to fund support programs for those impacted by ALS and research to help find a cure.”

Cal Brooks, vice president of development, ALS Association Florida Chapter expressed how rewarding it is for his organization to partner with GATE Petroleum and The GATE Foundation.

“This partnership has elevated awareness across four states and through the generosity of GATE patrons, raised much needed funding for local care services, research and advocacy for families affected by ALS,” Brooks said.

In addition to corporate giving, the GATE Foundation conducts two paper icon and two coin box collection campaigns each year to benefit organizations that align with its mission to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community.

Founded in 1987, the ALS Association Florida Chapter provides patient programs, advocates on behalf of patients with government leaders, creates awareness of the disease, and funds research. In addition, the organization provides support to statewide multidisciplinary ALS clinics and research facilities, enabling them to increase patient care. For more information, visit www.als.org/florida or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @ALSFlorida.

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries, including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.