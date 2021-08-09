How Big Should My C-Store Beer Cave Be?

The size of a c-store beer cave depends on a number of factors, including the size of the store and the sales opportunity for beer at that location.

If you’re considering adding a beer cave to an existing convenience store, one of the key considerations is how big the beer cave should be. Unfortunately, there’s no one-sized fits all answer, as each location has specific space restrictions and beer growth opportunities.

Ultimately, the size of your beer cave will depend on a number of factors, including the size of your convenience store, the space available in your store, whether or not you have the ability to expand the store to create more space and the beer opportunity for your specific location.

It’s important to note that not all convenience stores will benefit from a beer cave. Consider your market, the demands of the beer customers you have currently, and how much a beer cave might improve your business.

If you’re operating a 4,500-square-foot store, a standard beer cave in that space would measure around 16-feet by eight-feet. But your c-store design team will need to weigh in on the best size, configuration and location within the store, as well as whether a smaller or larger cave would work better given the beer opportunity that exists in your location.

Some retailers only think about the length needed for a beer cave, but today, many beer caves are angled to offer more visibility for customers, which will impact size considerations, and most beer caves today feature higher ceilings. Other retailers count on removing cooler doors or other sections to fit a beer cave, but it’s important to take into account the revenue loss this could bring versus the beer cave opportunity for your location. All of this will factor into your decision regarding what size beer cave works best for your convenience store.

Most beer caves today also include attention-grabbing signage above the cave, so you’ll want to factor that requirement into your size considerations as well. A design firm can help you plan a beer cave configuration that will help you achieve your peak opportunity for beer sales, while drawing customers into the store.