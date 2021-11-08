Welbilt Raises the Bar With Its Secure KitchenConnect Cloud Solution

New Port Richey, Fla.-based commercial foodservice equipment provider Welbilt Inc. announced it will integrate Microsoft Azure Sphere to upgrade security in its KitchenConnect internet-connected equipment and will host the solution on Microsoft Azure through a new partnership with HCL Technologies.

Welbilt KitchenConnect is an award-winning open cloud solution that offers a digital platform for internet-connected equipment in the foodservice industry. The integration of Azure Sphere in the KitchenConnect solution will add new security capabilities to keep connected equipment protected over time and to provide secured communication between devices and the KitchenConnect platform. The KitchenConnect solution improves efficiency, reduces cost and enhances food quality by helping customers leverage telemetry to optimize their kitchen operations.

HCL will develop and enhance the KitchenConnect security solution with Azure Sphere and provide an advanced architecture for improved scalability, security and functionality on the Microsoft Azure IoT platform. HCL is a mutual partner to Welbilt and Microsoft. and brings a team of experts across IoT, Security, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and mobile technologies to drive the accelerated development of KitchenConnect with Microsoft IoT solutions.

“At Welbilt, we are accelerating innovation through our partners and leading the digital space in the foodservice industry to continuously offer the best solution for our customers,” said Welbilt President and CEO Bill Johnson.

New Tech Brings New Opportunities

Omar Jacques Omran, Welbilt’s senior director for KitchenConnect, explained that the company is excited by all the opportunities presented by Microsoft and HCL, taking the KitchenConnect security and cloud solution to a new level with Microsoft Azure IoT and Azure Sphere.

“This step will also make it simpler for operators to connect their entire equipment fleet in the restaurant,” Omran said.

According to Welbilt Chief Information Officer Chris Glomski, Welbilt is exceeding its most demanding customer security requirements by using Microsoft Azure Sphere to securely connect equipment and securely communicate telemetry, in addition to using the cloud hosting solution from Microsoft Azure.

“Welbilt’s expertise in the commercial kitchen equipment market, coupled with HCL, a premier Azure IoT system integrator, is a powerful collaboration and resource for our customers,” explained Michael Kuptz, general manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. “Welbilt equipment is securely connected and protected with Azure Sphere. Azure also enables advanced IoT capabilities and analytics for customers around the world through HCL’s global system integrator footprint.”

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Its innovative products and solutions are powered by the company’s deep knowledge, operator insights and culinary expertise.

Welbilt is headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operates 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Welbilt sells through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers’ representatives in over 100 countries. Welbilt employs approximately 4,700 team members and generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2020.