Fresh Del Monte Caps Campaign With Donation to Feeding America

Winner of company’s Bunch of Good Sweepstakes presented check to Feeding America, she was also awarded all-expenses paid getaway to Wisconsin resort.

Fresh Del Monte’s Bunch of Good campaign emphasizes Fresh Del Monte’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts to make A Brighter World Tomorrow, giving consumers a look inside the brand’s core values and commitment to communities, education, ecosystems, healthcare, wildlife preservation and much more.

To coincide with the campaign, Fresh Del Monte initiated the Bunch of Good Sweepstakes, inviting consumers to pledge to spread goodness to many and make the world a better place by visiting ABunchOfGood.com, where the brand offered an all-expenses-paid trip to one lucky participant. Chosen at random from over 16,100 “bananefactors,” Oregon native Nicole Harrison was the sweepstakes winner.

Part of the winner’s duties was the honor of presenting a generous donation on behalf of the Bunch of Good Society to Feeding America.

As a thank you for representing the society, Harrison and a guest were given a few days of relaxation at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the Del Monte brand (under license from Del Monte Foods Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years.