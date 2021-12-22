Glass More Than Half-Full for Retailers, Annual Alcohol Report Finds

Alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform Drizly released its third annual “BevAlc Insights by Drizly Retail Report,” culled from a nationwide survey of over 500 alcohol retailers. Among standout findings, retailers expect higher sales this holiday season despite reports of champagne shortages, feel concerned about supply chain issues yet still optimistic about 2022, are poised to stock (yet) more tequila, have fresh interest in craft beer, and see big potential for cannabis-infused products.

The report, which also incorporates sales data derived from the Drizly platform in 2021, points to more shelf space for organic and natural products, along with locally produced beer, wine and spirits. And while hard seltzer’s torrid growth levels off, retailers remain strongly bullish about ready-to-drink cocktails’ growth prospects.

“We know alcohol retailers have a strong pulse on consumer behavior and demand as they see trends and shifts first-hand in their stores day in, day out,” said Drizly Chief Operating Officer Cathy Lewenberg. “We’ve observed more of our retail partners on Drizly also leveraging Drizly’s data and insights to help drive their decision making when it comes to stocking new products. Combining their real-time observations with these data-driven insights – the perfect mix of art and science – helped form our annual retail report with a deep understanding of what’s to come in 2022.”

Key Findings

2022 could be the year that tequila outsells vodka. Margs over mules? Nearly 80% of retailers plan to carry more tequila next year, on par with bourbon, and 40 points ahead of vodka. It mirrors sales trends on Drizly, where over the past few years tequila’s share of spirits sales has grown by 13%, while vodka’s share has declined by 2%.

People want to feel good about what they’re drinking. Asked about special attributes that matter most, 66% of retailers surveyed said that they seek to stock locally made products, followed closely by organic and natural products (60%).

What’s more, products for health-conscious shoppers ranked close behind (57%), at a time when 90% of retailers on Drizly now stock non-alcoholic beer, wine and other alternatives, and share of such products on Drizly are up 120% since 2020.

Canned wars: craft beer may reclaim shelf space from hard seltzer. Even as half of retailers surveyed see themselves carrying more hard seltzer next year, 57% said they expect to devote more shelf space to craft beer. On the flipside, 23% of retailers plan to stock less hard seltzer in 2022, in contrast to the only 8% who plan to do the same with craft beer.

Retailers are very bullish about cannabis- and CBD-infused products. In a landslide, over 50% of retailers believe that cannabis- and CBD-infused beverages have the industry’s biggest growth potential. That is nearly double those who cited non-alcoholic products (26%).

The full third annual “BevAlc Insights by Drizly Retail Report” can be found here. Retailers interested in learning more about growing their business and optimizing with on-demand alcohol delivery on Drizly’s e-commerce platform can find more information at com.

The third annual “BevAlc Insights by Drizly Retail Report” is based on a representative sample of more than 500 adults who manage or own an independent liquor store and represent both non-Drizly partners and current Drizly Retail Partners. Respondents were recruited from Drizly’s database and results were gathered in the form of an online survey. This survey was fielded in November 2021

“BevAlc Insights by Drizly” is a resource for data and insights about the beverage alcohol industry and the growing e-commerce sector. Leveraging Drizly’s unique data and access to experts and partners throughout the industry, “BevAlc Insights” forecasts category and market trends, shares consumer insights, and showcases operational successes to support and empower a network of retailers across the U.S. and Canada.