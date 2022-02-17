MAPCO Express Plans Checkout-Free Tech for Two Tennessee Stores

The Southeast U.S. convenience retailer will initially install the on-the-go walk-out shopping experience at a pair of stores, one being its newly designed ‘store of the future’ concept.

Southeastern U.S. convenience store chain MAPCO is adding a checkout-free operation to its locations.

The first two stores with the new technology from Grabango will be in Tennessee by fall 2022, one of which will be MAPCO’s newly designed format that presents a holistic “store of the future” experience.

This marks the first time shoppers in Nashville, Tenn. can save time with checkout-free technology.

“Our team is constantly thinking of ways to always improve MAPCO’s guest experience,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO at MAPCO. “We’re committed to helping our guests take a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services at convenient prices that are more relevant to them, and Grabango’s shopper-focused offering combined with their proven success in the market, is why we’ve chosen them to help us execute on our shared vision.”

MAPCO operates more than 330 convenience and fuel retailing stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.