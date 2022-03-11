Soapy Joe’s Earns Stevie Award for Its Customer Service

The American Business Association recognizes the San Diego c-store and car wash chain with the bronze award for work in customer experience and building membership.

Soapy Joe’s, San Diego’s family-owned membership-based car wash, won its second Stevie Award from the American Business Association when it was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category. The award, in the Sales & Customer Service category, was given for the car wash’s dedication to delivering the ultimate member experience.

Known for its innovation and bringing retail touches to the hardscrabble car wash industry, the Soapy Joe’s Customer Experience team is situated organizationally with the marketing team, and delivers empathetic, authentic customer service.

The call-center-style team supports 16 locations serving San Diego County and is focused on creating memorable interactions with customers. Ultimately the team supports the membership-based business goals while optimizing technology, managing explosive growth and providing an unmatched customer experience.

“Soapy Joe’s is honored to be a Bronze award recipient of the 2022 Stevie Awards,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO and founder of Soapy Joe’s. “Supporting our local community and providing top tier customer service is always important to us and it’s amazing how our team strives to constantly deliver the best service possible.”

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations across the world were submitted for consideration in this year’s competition across a wide range of categories, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, Customer Service Department of the Year and others. Each entry was evaluated by more than 150 professionals on eight specialized judging committees.

Soapy Joe’s attributes the award win to its one-of-a-kind infrastructure that facilitates direct communications with customers and provides touch points at key moments in the customer lifecycle.

Soapy Joe’s was also previously a winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign, which saw 10 couples marry at the Imperial Beach car wash.

“Our customer service team is totally dedicated to consistently creating an empathetic and authentic customer experience,” said Customer Experience Manager Jesse Strot. “We’re so grateful to work alongside them on the Soapy Joe’s team and that we have won this award for all our hard work.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11.