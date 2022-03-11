Wawa Hiring 1,000 Associates for Summer Positions

The Eastern U.S. c-store chain looks to fill roles at 55 locations from the Jersey Shore to Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

Wawa announced the official start of hiring efforts for the summer season with the goal of hiring close to 1,000 new associates for roles at every Wawa store from the New Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.

With more than 55 stores located in those areas preparing for the summer season, the recruiting campaign launched March 7 and will continue through the summer season.

This annual employment effort is focused primarily on filling the seasonal jobs needed to support summer store operations and bolster Wawa’s rapidly growing family of diverse, committed and energetic associates.

Wawa cited many great reasons to spend the summer with Wawa, including a free Shorti Hoagie every shift and an associate food menu with deeply discounted food items available for purchase. With 24/7 operations, it has flexibility to offer schedules that match employees’ availability, providing the chance to work hard but also enjoy time at the shore.

The work environment is fun and rewarding, Wawa said, and includes ongoing engagement events at every store, along with recognition programs that celebrate teamwork and above-and-beyond performance. And while there are many reasons to join for the summer, there are also plenty of reasons and opportunities to stay. A summer job with Wawa can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company, which welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.

“Summertime is an exciting time at Wawa stores,” said Stephanie Capaccio, director of Wawa’s People Team Operations. “We are looking for associates seeking the opportunity to thrive in a food service, customer-focused environment at a company with a one-of a-kind culture of teamwork. Anyone who visits Wawa knows that it’s our incredible associates who drive our business and make Wawa so special to our customers and communities.”

Starting Hourly Wage $15

Wawa associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive salaries, which now include a starting wage for hourly store associates of $15 per hour. Every associate receives a free Wawa Shorti Hoagie per shift and a discounted associate menu, along with a great working environment which includes signature care and recognition programs and seasonal fun days and events.

In addition to higher wages, after meeting eligibility requirements, all full- and part-time associates enjoy a comprehensive package of financial and personal benefits that include health and wellness benefits, tuition reimbursement an annual 401(k) match.

Associates who stay with Wawa longer term will share directly in the company’s success through Wawa’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The ESOP is a significant way Wawa helps associates prepare for their future and retirement. The ESOP is provided to associates at no cost and is in addition to other core benefits. Today, Wawa is almost 40% owned by associates through the ESOP. Wawa’s ESOP ranks as one of the top-10 largest ESOPs in the country.

With competitive compensation and benefits, continuing education opportunities and ongoing opportunities for associate recognition, Wawa is proud to be a place that 40,000-plus associates call home.